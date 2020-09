LINCOLN — Benjamin “Ben” David Perez, 22, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lincoln.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th St. in Lincoln. A private service is planned for family and close friends.

Memorials may be given to the family.