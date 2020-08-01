Bertha “Bea” D. Mayhew, 92, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care.
Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Bill Pavuk officiating. Bea’s service will be livestreamed on St. Pauls Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees will be required to wear a mask and asked to maintain social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to the St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Bea was born on Feb. 23, 1928, in Centreville, Ill., to Joseph and Maude (Cooper) Boyle. She graduated from Dupo High School. From there she was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis, Mo., for 3 1/2 years while she took classes at Meramec College in St. Louis. She was married to Joseph Meyer until his death. They had three children together: Charlene, Brad and Julie. She later was employed by Inter-City Manufacturing Company in St. Louis as the personnel manager for 23 years. She retired from Inter-City and moved back to Grand Island to be closer to family.
After living in Grand Island for six months, she started Island Ice Cream, a food truck business. She closed the ice cream truck after 4 1/2 years to be able to travel. Nine years into living in Grand Island, she met and married Ray Mayhew. After meeting Ray, she worked in the office at Mayhew Signs as needed.
While living in St. Louis, she was a volunteer for Jerry Lewis Telethon, Life Skills, Christ Memorial Lutheran Church and Municipal Opera. After moving to Grand Island, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Francis Hospital, Edith Abbott Library, YWCA, on boards of Project Hunger, Newcomer’s Club of Grand Island, Advisory Committee of Salvation Army, Cosmopolitan Club of Grand Island and the Nebraska State Fair. She was an officer and member of the International Training in Communications, and a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Bea enjoyed music — singing and dancing — as well as cooking and baking, and believed that you will make friends if you are a friend.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Mayhew, of Grand Island; children and their spouses, Charlene and Alan Lepler of Grand Island, Brad and Mitzi Meyer of Colleyville, Texas, and Julie and Jeff Thomas of Asheville, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Joseph Meyer; brothers, Joseph, Robert and Clarence; and sisters, Arvilla Schmelter and Hazel Pierce.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.