Beryl B. Weidner, 91, of Grand Island died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Riverside Lodge Retirement Community in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Thomas A. Ryan will be the celebrant. Beryl will be cremated following the funeral Mass. Private inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation to be determined at a later date.
Beryl Bess Veit was born Oct. 6, 1928, to Max and Bessie (Adam) Veit in Ravenna, where she grew up with her twin brother, Meryl, and her younger sister, Joyce.
By Beryl’s own account, she was a bit of a tomboy and could shoot a gun and ride a horse just as good as any boy. She graduated from Ravenna High School in 1946 and went on to obtain her nurse’s training. She often said she never really intended to get married, but then along came Theodore “Ted” Weidner.
Beryl’s mother, Bess, and Ted’s mother, Clara, were friends, and that is how they likely met. Ted was an impressive fellow, as the newspaper called him “a tall, blonde Nebraskan.” He was a decorated World War II pilot of the famed 455th Bombing Group, and at the age of 22 received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, three oakleaf clusters and five Bronze Stars for bravery in his missions. After returning to civilian life, he worked for AT&T as an engineer. Only a man such as Ted would change Beryl’s mind about marriage.
They were married Sept. 28, 1957, and made their home in Dallas. Their oldest son, John, was born the following August. Then Ted got sick with kidney cancer. They moved to Omaha to further Ted’s treatments and be closer to family. Because of the radiation treatments, the doctors assured Ted and Beryl that they would not have more children.
In November 1959, Beryl delivered not one, but two, babies, Paul and Mary. Then, Ted died Aug. 6, 1960. In a span of three years, she became a wife, a mother of three babies, and a widow.
Beryl and her very young children moved to Grand Island. She began work at the old Lutheran Hospital, then St. Francis Hospital. She later obtained her B.A. from Kearney State College in psychology. Beryl worked as a nursing instructor and operating room supervising nurse until she retired in 1994. There were many late-night phone calls from all of us to Mom, asking her advice with care of our children when they got sick, and just being Mom when her own adult children were sick.
She loved to travel, having visited 49 of 50 states, Ireland, Scotland, Germany, the Holy Lands, among others. She sang in St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir for 59 years. She loved to play bridge and go on travel excursions with her friends. She was a longtime member of the Liederkranz, the Retired Nurses Club and the VFW Club.
In her younger years, she bowled, was in Mother’s Singers, was a 4-H leader and a baseball mom. Having three young children to raise on her own was not easy, but in her words she “just did it.” A family priest told her when Ted died there was no use in dwelling on the past or what could have been, to move forward and look ahead, and that is what she did. With three small children, she had no time to feel sorry for herself, and she did not want anyone else feeling sorry for her, either.
Beryl was a twin. Her twin brother, Meryl’s son, Ted, and his wife, Darlene, had twins, Lisa and Laura. Beryl’s sister, Joyce, and her husband, Keith Stubbs, had twins, LeAnn and DeAnn. Beryl’s youngest children were twins, Paul and Mary, and Paul has twins, Megan and James.
Beryl is survived by her son, Dr. John and Dee (Brumbaugh) Weidner; son, Paul; and daughter, Mary, and husband, Sam Musia. She is survived by six grandchildren, John Weidner Jr., Leslie Weidner (Roberto Cohetero), Antonia and Jena Musia, James and Megan Weidner; three great-grandchildren, Payton Musia, Lilia and Ellis Cohetero; nine nieces and nephews and their families, whom she loved so dearly; and many wonderful friends, former co-workers and students.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore Weidner; twin brother and sister-in-law, Meryl and Carol Veit; sister, Joyce Stubbs; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Berniece and Floyd Szafrajda; nephew, Bert Veit; and nephew, Tom Stubbs.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Riverside Lodge for the great care Mom received while she was there, and also to the nurses and staff at St. Croix Hospice that offered such wonderful care and comfort. All caregivers are truly angels without wings.