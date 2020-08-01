Beryl B. Weidner, 91, of Grand Island died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Riverside Lodge Retirement Community in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Thomas A. Ryan will be the celebrant. Beryl will be cremated following the funeral Mass. Private inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation to be determined at a later date. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required at both the visitation and funeral Mass.