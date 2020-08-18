DES MOINES, Iowa — Bette June (McKnight) Schweiger was born in Chamberlain, S.D. on June 23, 1935, and passed peacefully Aug. 10, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
A celebration of life will be held for Bette on Aug. 21 in Des Moines. The family requests memorial contributions in her honor to be made to the family for a charitable donation to the community that has cared for her the past 6 years. The mailing address is: Bette Schweiger Memorial, 6800 Timberwolf Lane, Des Moines, Iowa 50320.
Bette grew up and graduated from high school in Grand Island prior to moving to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1960.
She is survived by her children, Vince (Val), Linda, Karen (Brian); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Emma Mark, and her husband, Daryl Lee Schweiger, both of Grand Island.