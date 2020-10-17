Betty Duryea, 69

LEXINGTON — Betty Ann Duryea, 69, of Lexington passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

A graveside service will be held in the Alda Cemetery at a later date.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Betty’s wish for cremation.

Betty was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Macomb, Ill., to Kenneth R. and Emily “Peggy” (Payne) Knight. Her family moved to Nebraska when she was young and she attended Grand Island Northwest High School and graduated with the Class of 1969. She then went on to further her education and received her CNA and MA.

She was united in marriage to Gary Babe in 1971, and one daughter was blessed to this union: Sarah. They made their home in Alda where Betty worked from home babysitting while her daughter was young. She then went to work as a CNA at the Nebraska Veterans Home in Grand Island. Their marriage would later end in divorce. She lived in Alda until 1992. During this time a second daughter was born in 1984, Emily.

She was united in marriage to Matt Duryea in 1989, and they made their home in Grand Island. In 2003, they bought a farm south of Bertrand. At this time Betty began working at the Bertrand Nursing Home. In 2010, they moved north of Lexington, where they resided ever since.