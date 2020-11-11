Betty Hild, 97

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Betty Ellen Hild, 97, of Leawood, Kan., died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the comfort of her family.

Betty was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 22, 1922, to Walter and Ellyn Elizabeth (Hyland) Miller. The family moved from San Francisco to the farmland of Nebraska when Betty was 8 years old. She attended school, graduating from Chapman High School when she was only 16.

Betty attended business school and was immediately offered a job at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., but parental cautions kept her from accepting the position.

She met the love of her life, Melvin Oscar Hild, and they married in 1942. Melvin built a home for them in Grand Island, where they raised their daughter, Nancy, born two years later. Betty worked at The Thompson Company, a wholesale distributor of candy and tobacco, for 46 years.

She and Melvin later moved to Kansas City to live with their daughter, Nancy, and to spend more time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eventually, Betty and Melvin moved to Brookdale Senior Living, where Betty was immediately at home and surrounded by friends, being a very social lady with great graces. Melvin died in 2010 and Betty eventually moved to Leawood Gardens.