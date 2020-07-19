HAMPTON — Beverly Ann Smith, 53, of Hampton lost her battle with melanoma cancer and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Beverly’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church, north of Hampton. The Rev. David Feddern will officiate. Interment will be at Hampton City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church north of Hampton. The service will be livestreamed at www.zionhampton.com. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Current CDC guidelines will be followed; masks are encouraged. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Beverly Ann Smith, the daughter of Gwynuel and Kathleen (Bamesberger) Johnson, was born in Lincoln on Sept. 1, 1966, and passed away in Hampton on July 17, 2020, at the age of 53.
Bev was baptized in Lincoln on Sept. 18, 1966, and confirmed in her faith at St. Peter Lutheran Church on March 30, 1980. She grew up on the family farm northeast of Hampton. She loved being outdoors and helping her brother with the animals.
Bev attended Hampton Lutheran School in Hampton and Hampton High School and went to Kearney State College, where she majored in business. There she met the love of her life, David Smith, and they were married on Jan. 25, 1986. After graduation they lived in Ansley and Broken Bow for a short time and moved to Aurora in 1991, where they made their home. David passed away on Dec. 27, 2009.
In 2010, she and her children moved to Hampton, and it was her home until the time of her death. She was employed by Potts and Levering CPA office until 1994, when she became employed by Hamilton Telecommunications in Aurora and worked there until her retirement in October 2019 in the accounting department. Bev also worked at Casey’s in Aurora part-time for two years.
Bev was an active member of Zion Lutheran School, where she served on the Hampton Lutheran School board and was the Zion’s church treasurer for several years. She helped with VBS, participated in Relay for Life, and was a Red Cross blood donor.
Bev loved putting puzzles together, watching Hallmark movies, doing Sudoku and spending time with her companion Lily, her cat.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Ethan Smith, of Rapid City, S.D.; daughter, Courtney Smith of Hampton; parents, Gwynuel and Kathleen Johnson of Hampton; brother, Bradley (Marsha) Johnson of North Platte; sister, Sandra (Bill) Bender of Grand Island; mother-in-law, Judy Smith of Gothenburg; brothers-in-law, Rick (Julie) Smith of Kearney, Bradley (Doc) Smith of Oregon; nieces, Stephanie Bailey, Zoey, Harper and Willow of Johnsonville, S.C.; nephews, Cody (Caitlin) Johnson of San Antonio, Aaron (Ashley) Blender, Eli and Noah of Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Aric Blender of Kearney; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Smith; her aunt, Gloria Bamesberger; uncle, Gordon Johnson; father-in-law, Gerald Smith; grandparents, Louis and Velma Bamesberger and Milfred and Helen Johnson.