Billie Lee “Bill” Derr, 72, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Service and celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and service.

Following Bill’s service, the family extends an invitation to a potluck-style gathering at the Giltner Community Center. Any dish is welcome.

Bill was born Aug. 24, 1948, to Gene and Betty (West) Derr in Grand Island. He grew up in Aurora, graduating from Aurora High School in 1965. After graduation, Bill moved to Grand Island and started working at Delicious Foods. Over the years he also worked at Chief Industries, the Veterans Home, U-Save Pharmacy and Hy-Vee.

Following his cancer diagnosis in December 2019, Bill retired from all of his jobs and put his energy into fighting his cancer. Bill loved spending time with his sons, family and friends. He loved hanging out in the garage and working on cars and always had to have his oldies playing. His other enjoyments included playing bingo and golf.