William “Bill” J. Johnston, 96, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at home.
William J. Johnston was born May 18, 1924, on the Johnston family farm near Gibbon, the son of Albert Harrison and Clara Johanna (Eggers) Johnston.
Bill grew up on the family farm, and attended school at District 18. After moving to a farm near Kenesaw, Bill attended District 44, completing the eighth grade and declining to attend high school as “he was ready to get out and earn some money.” He worked with his dad on WPA road construction, traveled with a wheat harvest crew and would do odd jobs for local farmers.
Bill enjoyed playing baseball and also skeet shooting.
On Jan. 30, 1954, he was united in marriage to Vera Anderson in Axtell. Bill became an instant father to Vera’s two daughters, Carole and Debbie.
Bill’s family made their home in Hastings until 1964, when they moved to Grand Island. Bill was employed by Holiday Manufacturing and would continue until his retirement from Leon Plastics and Chemicals.
After his retirement, Bill and Vera enjoyed wintering in Texas and California with their motor home. Bill enjoyed riding and took many motorcycle trips with friends. He adored all of God’s creatures and had a beloved four-legged companion and best friend, Maggie, for many years.
Those left to celebrate his life are daughter, Debbie Loewenstein and husband, Rich; son-in-law, Harlan Speer; granddaughters, Tiffany Speer, Lisa Loewenstein and Sara (Josh) Sutherland; great-grandchildren, Anaka, Colby, Bailey, Samantha, Hudson, Jacob and Cora; sister, Mrs. Deloris Porterfield; sister-in-law, Mrs. Ardyth Anderson; nephews, David Tjarks and Jim Porterfield; and nieces, Karen Jones, Paula Stinson and JoEllen Jacobitz.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Vera, on Nov. 1, 1999; daughter, Carole Speer; grandson, Brian Speer; parents, Albert and Clara Johnston; and sisters, Kathleen Collins and Mable Tjarks.
