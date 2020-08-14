William “Bill” J. Johnston, 96, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at home.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church on Monday. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
To plant a tree in memory of ‘Bill’ Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.