LINCOLN — Robert “Bob” J. Blair, 88, of Lincoln passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S. St. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a Rosary at 7 Thursday, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. in Lincoln.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Robert was born in 1931 in Omaha and graduated in 1949 from St. Mary’s High School-Grand Island. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1159, Grand Island, and Sacred Heart Parish, Lincoln. He was employed by Action Plumbing & Heating in Lincoln.
Bob had a great love for hunting and enjoyed going to the casinos. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by sons, John (Cathy) Blair, Daniel (Stacia) Blair and Don Blair, all of Lincoln; daughters, Connie (Larry) Scott of Roca and Deanna Whitlatch of Syracuse; 26 grandchildren, over 50 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bonnard Blair of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by wife, Roberta; infant son, Timmy; parents, Herbert and Frances Blair; a brother, Richard Blair; two sisters, Betty Rehder and Shirley Keck; daughter-in-law, Debbie Blair; son-in-law, William Whitlatch; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.