PHILLIPS — Robert “Bob” Peard, 92, a lifetime resident of Phillips, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Phillips. The Rev. Greg Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Phillips Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. before the service at the church.
Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required at the church. The service will be taped and if you contact the mortuary the file can be forwarded to your email address the day after the service.
Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Robert F. Peard, the son of Frank and Opal (Hickman) Peard, was born at Aurora on Nov. 21, 1927 and passed away in Aurora on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 92.
Bob was a Pioneer Seed Salesman for over 40 years.
Bob’s passions were farming, his grandkids, hunting, sales and visiting with old friends and telling stories. Bob said that he “had many great friends and there was nothing like a good friend.” Bob served in the U.S. National Guard and was honorably discharged after nine years of service.
He was involved in the Hamilton County Feeders and received the Feeder of the Year Award. Bob was a longtime board member and president and charter member of the Phillips Lions Club. He was a lifetime member of the Keystone Lodge No. 62 in Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Mary Ann; infant daughter, Therese; brother, Louis “Swede” Peard; and brother-in-law, Gerald Huffman.
Those left to cherish his memory are his six children, Mike Peard of Phillips, Cheryl (Al) Wishart of Aurora, Tom of Aurora, Bill (Linda) of Waukee, Iowa, Trish (John) Valasek of Palmer and Randy Peard of Aurora; 15 grandchildren, Shayla Peard of Lincoln, Mark (Sara) Wishart of Gardner, Kan., Mitch Wishart of Phillips, Melissa (Chris) Loecker of Omaha, Aaron (Melissa) Peard of Lincoln, Tyler Peard of Lincoln, Jeremy (Tasha) Peard of Chapman, Meg Peard of Aurora, Brady Peard of Waukee, Iowa, Tanner (Annetta) Peard of Waukee, Iowa, Justin (Heather) Valasek of Palmer, Josh (Carissa) Valasek of Palmer, Kara Valasek and Jessie Valasek, both of Lincoln, and Whitney Valasek of Palmer; and 10 great-grandchildren, Nora and Hazel Wishart, Micah Loecker, Ashton and Aubrey Peard, Rhianna Peard, Jase, Jordan and Jared Valasek and Jameson Valasek. He is also survived by his sister, Fern Huffman, and other family members and friends.
