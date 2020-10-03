Bonnie Carney, 82

CENTRAL CITY — Bonnie R. Carney, 82, of Central City, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Cottonwood Estates in Central City.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Bonnie was born Sept. 2, 1938, in Burwell to Robert and Bonnie (Connor) Brewer. She grew up in the Burwell area and graduated from Burwell High School.

On June 8, 1958, Bonnie was united in marriage to Richard L. Carney in Burwell. After which the couple lived in various places while Richard was in the military. In 1972, they settled in Grand Island and Bonnie worked as a nurse aide at Lake View Nursing Home for almost 20 years. In 2005, the couple moved to Central City.

Bonnie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Relief Society. She enjoyed sewing and made many baby blankets to give away.