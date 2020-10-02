 Skip to main content
Bonnie Carney, 82

CENTRAL CITY — Bonnie R. Carney, 82, of Central City died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Cottonwood Estates in Central City.

A service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to http://www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

