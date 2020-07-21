Bonnie Cox, 91, of Grand Island, formerly of Ord, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
A Celebration of Life and inurnment will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Ord City Cemetery. Pastor Spenser Johnson will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the Ord First United Methodist Church, Ord American Legion Auxiliary or Ord Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie was born May 18, 1928, at North Loup to Alvin and Grace (Kinney) Kron. The family lived in Greeley County until 1944, when they moved just south of North Loup. She attended District 30 county school and graduated from Scotia High School in 1947.
On June 1, 1947, Bonnie married Charles F. Wolf and they had three sons. Mr. Wolf passed away in March of 1958. She then married Charles “Charlie” Cox on July 30, 1961. Bonnie worked as a cashier for the Ord High School cafeteria for 25 years. In 2014, Bonnie and Charlie moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.
Bonnie lived in Ord for 53 years and loved golfing, listening to accordion music and polka dancing. She enjoyed going for walks, pretty flowers and birthday coffees with her friends. Bonnie was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Bonnie’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with her sons and their families. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to their visits. She would travel to her grandchildren’s programs and sports activities and was their ardent cheerleader.
Bonnie is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Danny and Candy Wolf and David and Julie Wolf, all of Lincoln, and Douglas and Deb Wolf of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Judith Kron of Anchorage, Alaska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; and a brother, C.R. Kron.