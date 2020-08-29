Bonnie Hanssen, 85

DONIPHAN — Bonnie L. Hanssen, 85 of Doniphan died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested either to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Doniphan or the Doniphan Emergency Response Team. More details will appear later.
