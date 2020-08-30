Bonnie Hanssen, 85

DONIPHAN — Bonnie L. Hanssen, 85, of Doniphan died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Tyler Hauptmeier will officiate. The service will be live-streamed on All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island, Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested either to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan or the Doniphan Emergency Response Team.
CDC guidelines will be followed, with face masks required to protect those most vulnerable.
Bonnie was born on April 14, 1935, in Grand Island, the daughter of George and Caroline (Dibbern) Sass. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1953. On Oct. 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Harold L. Hanssen. This union was blessed with sons, Dr. Gaylord G.H. Hanssen and Dr. Mark Hanssen.
Bonnie worked for the Grand Island Public Schools, assisting disabled students, and later St. Francis Medical Center in their Physical Therapy Department. She loved her life as a wife, mother and grandma.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Harold; sons, Dr. G.H. (Dee) Hanssen of Grand Island and Dr. Mark Hanssen of Papillion; grandchildren, Benjamin, Bobbi, Brittany, Michael and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Holden, Pierce, Brooks, Miles, Mia, Jase and Mack; brothers, Wayne (Doris) Sass and twin brother Robert (Kathy) Sass, all of Grand Island, and Dennis (Lynn) Sass of San Diego, Calif.; and a sister, Phyllis Hooper of Hughson, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Sheryl Hanssen.
Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.
