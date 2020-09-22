Bruce Hayes, 77

WOOD RIVER — Bruce Wayne Hayes, 77, of Wood River passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. There will be no services, as his family honors his wishes to donate his body to the Anatomical Board of Science.
Bruce was born July 9, 1943, in Superior to Charles and Beulah (Mackie) Hayes. He grew up in Superior and was a 1960 graduate of Superior High School. While in high school he was active in football and track — he was proud to say that he ran against Gale Sayers although he confessed he only saw the back of him. He was also a Golden Gloves Boxer — this was notable because he was so small that he had to box much heavier guys. He told us his record was 50/50 and he was proud to have had that many wins.
Bruce was interested in cars and racing, and this led to his lifelong career in the auto industry. Starting by sweeping floors at the local Ford dealership, he worked his way up to mechanic, parts and service management positions as well as owning his own repair business. He would give someone the shirt off his back when it came to repairing cars for people, which is why he could never have a successful business of his own. It gave him great pleasure to help with repairs but no pleasure to charge for them. Along the way he also met many who taught him about cars, many who he taught, with many of those remaining lifelong friends. His career would take him across Nebraska, Colorado and Iowa.
Most important to Bruce was his racing. His racing days spanned more than 40 years as a driver and more years than that in supportive roles. He began with drag racing and then went to asphalt circle track in late models at Lakewood and Englewood, Colo., as well as dirt track late models at Colorado National Speedway. He also drove sprint cars in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado and off-road racing which included the Mint 400 in Las Vegas, Nev. He ended his career with hill climb racing through the Colorado Hill Climb Association which included racing at Pikes Peak, Colo.
He was married to Sharon (Sherri) Huffine on April 15, 1962, in McCook. They later divorced after 23 years but remained friends.
Survivors include son, Jeff (Cyndi) Hayes and their son, Colby, of Grand Island; daughter, Lori (Phil) Dibbern of Wood River and their children, Lindsay (Josh) Buechler and children Jolie and Kai of Minden, Brett Dibbern of Denver, Colo., and Michael (Rozlynn) Dibbern and their daughter, Claire of Cairo; sister, Kathleen Roark of Seattle, Wash.; brother, Norm (Cherlyn) Hayes of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charles (Chuck) Hayes.
