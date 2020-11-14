Burdette Sweley, 78

KEARNEY — Burdette R. Sweley, 78, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Mary Lanning Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna, with burial to follow at the Litchfield Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Litchfield American Legion and U.S. Army. Pastor Don Becker will officiate.

CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed, and masks are required.

All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home Activities Department and Litchfield Fire and Rescue Department.

Burdette was born May 23, 1942, in Litchfield, son of Roy R. and Elva A. (Kieborz) Sweley. Burdette was raised on the farm near Litchfield where he graduated from high school in 1960.

He served in the U.S. Army from April 28, 1966, until Jan. 31, 1968, spending two years stationed in Seoul, Korea, during the Vietnam War. Once returning from the service, he would often come back to the family farm in Litchfield to help with any odd jobs and to spend time with his family. He was united in marriage to Pamela Sixel, the mother of his daughters, on Aug. 15, 1971.