SCOTIA — Cage Levi Landers, 18, of Scotia died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Central Valley Auditorium (Sacred Heart Gym) in Greeley. The Rev. Mark Middendorf will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Central Valley Auditorium in Greeley.
All CDC guidelines will be followed in regards to social distancing and face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on the Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP
The family strongly suggests, instead of flowers and plants, that memorials be given to the family for later designation of setting up a scholarship in Cage’s name.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Cage was born on Oct. 10, 2001, at Minneola, Kan., the son of Levi H. and Julie D. (Quick) Landers.
Cage attended Ord Public School through the third grade and then North Loup Scotia Public School. When he was in the sixth grade, the school system became Central Valley Schools. He was a recent 2020 graduate of Central Valley High School. Throughout high school he was involved in football, basketball, track and one act plays.
Cage loved sports, playing video games and spending time with his family and friends.
He was a fun-loving, vivacious young man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He continues his giving spirit, even in death, by being an organ and tissue donor through Live On Nebraska.
He is survived by his parents, Julie and Jay Meyer, of Scotia, and Levi and Jessica Landers, of Minden; brothers, Casey Landers, Tanner Landers, Ty Landers and Bronson Meyer, all of Scotia; grandparents, David and Dianna Quick of Ord, Mike and Teddy Landers of Miles City, Mont., Larry and Denise Umberger of Bonesteel, S.D., and Phyllis Carlsen of Sidney, Mont.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pat Landers.
Condolences and memories may be shared the Cage’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.