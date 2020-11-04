Carl ‘The Bishop’ Dittman, 90

Carl W. “The Bishop” Dittman, 90, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul due to complications from COVID-19.
Memorial service and celebration of Carl’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Air Force and the United Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Carl was born Oct. 21, 1930, in Grand Island to Manfred and Sophia A. (Beyersdorf) Dittman. He was very determined to make it to age 90, and he did.
Carl grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1948. He served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952 stationed at Kirkland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M. Following his discharge, he returned to Grand Island.
Carl spent 32 years with U.S. West Telephone Co. (Century Link). He began by climbing and installing the telephone poles to working in the office. He was a member of Telephone Pioneers, Platt Duetsche, Saddle Club, Trinity United Methodist Church and Gold Wing Riders Association.
He enjoyed his motorcycle, having rode the United States … covering almost every state. To prove a point — that he could still ride — his last ride was to Hastings in 2019. In his earlier years, he played softball at the Platt Duetsche, having helped establish the fields. Known for his baked goods, Carl enjoyed bringing his pies and cakes to the Coffee Boys on a regular basis.
In 1983, Carl met Liz Adams “Grandma,” and for 37 years they enjoyed each other and their families. Lives were forever changed.
Those who will cherish Carl’s memory include Liz and her family, Rhonda and Scott Jessee of Grasonville, Md.; RaNae and Sean Street and grandchildren, Alyssa, Rachel, Joshua of Tipp City, Ohio; and Nathan of Columbus, Ohio; daughter and her husband, Connie and Keith Phelps of Hampton, and their sons and daughters-in-law, Allan (Annie) Phelps, and great-granddaughter, Josie, of Washington, D.C., and David (Amy) Phelps of Hampton; and daughter, Karla Dittman of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Emma Colman, Alice Dittman, Elizabeth Enck and BettyAnn Jensen; and brothers, John Dittman and Edward Dittman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.