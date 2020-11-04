Carl ‘The Bishop’ Dittman, 90

Carl W. “The Bishop” Dittman, 90, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul due to complications from COVID-19.

Memorial service and celebration of Carl’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Air Force and the United Veterans Honor Guard.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Carl was born Oct. 21, 1930, in Grand Island to Manfred and Sophia A. (Beyersdorf) Dittman. He was very determined to make it to age 90, and he did.

Carl grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1948. He served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952 stationed at Kirkland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M. Following his discharge, he returned to Grand Island.