Carletta ‘Charlee’ Siebert, 71

BRADSHAW — Carletta “Charlee” R. Siebert, 71, of Bradshaw died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in York.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, with the Revs. Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Interment will follow at the Plainfield Cemetery, west of Bradshaw. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating, and the family requests those in attendance to wear masks.
Visitation is scheduled for 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or to Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School. Carletta’s service will be broadcast on the church’s website at www.emmanuelyorkne.com. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling services.
She was born May 29, 1949, in Grand Island to Glen and Lorraine (Kurz) Liebhart. Carletta was united in marriage to Jim Botts on Nov. 15, 1969, in Grand Island. She worked for several years in Grand Island for Kelly’s Supply in accounts payable.
Carletta was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. She was united in marriage to Perry Siebert Sr. on May 8, 1999, in Grand Island. Carletta enjoyed music, singing in the choir at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, being involved in the LWML, and going to car shows.
She is survived by her husband, Perry of Bradshaw; son, Larry (Danya) Botts of St. Paul; and daughter, Terra Barajas of York; stepchildren Michele (Gary) Price of St. Libory and Perry Jr. (Stacy) of Benedict. Carletta is also survived by 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda (Ron) Lundy of Lincoln; nephew, R.D. Stevenson of Cincinnati, Ohio; and niece, Shana (Jeff) Wilber of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.