Carlos Gabriel Guerrero Jr., 38, of Grand Island died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Kearney.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrant will be the Rev. Jim Golka. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and service. Masks are recommended.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
