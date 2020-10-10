 Skip to main content
Carole Oseka, 78

CAIRO — Carole J. Oseka, 78, of Cairo died Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the church, with the Rosary beginning at 7.

More details will appear later.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

