Carole Oseka, 78

CAIRO — Carole J. Oseka, 78, of Cairo died Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the church, with the Rosary beginning at 7.
More details will appear later.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.