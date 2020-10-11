Carole (Tyma) Oseka, 78

RAVENNA — Carole Joan (Tyma) Oseka, 78, formerly of Cairo, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Home in Ravenna.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery at Cairo.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a rosary beginning at 7. Those attending will be requested to wear a mask. Masks will be available at the church if needed.

Carole was born Feb. 27, 1942, at Loup City to Emil Sr. and Agnes (Kusek) Tyma. She was raised on the family farms in the Sherman and Howard County areas and graduated from Loup City High School in 1960. Along with raising her children she worked on the farm. Moving to Cairo in 1973, she was employed at the local grocery store and ended at Centura Public Schools.

Survivors of the immediate family include Michael Oseka of Grand Island, Myron Oseka of Cairo, Steve Oseka of Cairo, Marilyn Lund of Cheyenne, Wyo., Lisa Jo Gray of Cheyenne, and Teresa (Ron) Turek of Ravenna.