Carolyn Brennfoerder, 81

Carolyn I. Brennfoerder, 81, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Grand Island Lakeview Care Home.

Services will take place at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Carolyn was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Lincoln, the daughter of Ray and Irene (Broz) Holroyd.

She attended school in Geneva, where she graduated from Geneva High School. Carolyn moved to Edgar and managed the local café; she lived in Lawrence for a few years until moving to Grand Island.

Carolyn enjoyed gardening and crocheted many gifts for friends and family. Her faith brought her peace and comfort while reading her Bible and watching the Christian stations. She was a Kansas City Royals and Broncos fan.

For the last several years, Carolyn was in the loving care of her brother, Goldy. She enjoyed visits from her granddaughters, Mandy and Jessie, and her great-grandkids, Maddie, Jase and Jax. She also looked forward to her phone calls from Craig.