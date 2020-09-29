Catherine ‘Cathy’ Powell, 53

YORK — Catherine “Cathy” Margarethe Powell, 53, of York, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with her family at her side.

Service and celebration of Cathy’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Inurnment of her ashes will be in the Columbarium at Trinity United Methodist Church.

There is a gathering of family and friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. More details will follow.