‘Cathy’ Powell, 53

YORK — Catherine “Cathy” Margarethe (Preisendorf) Powell, 53, of York, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with her family at her side.

Service and celebration of Cathy’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Inurnment of her ashes will be in the Columbarium at Trinity United Methodist Church. There is a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service.

Cathy was born Aug. 7, 1967, in Grand Island. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School, Class of 1985. Cathy later attended college and had nearly completed her certification in counseling those with developmental disabilities, something dear to her heart. Throughout her life, she was dedicated to her family, her friends and her work.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bernie Powell; daughter, Lindsay Powell; father, Richard Preisendorf; siblings, Mathew (Arlene) Preisendorf, Todd Preisendorf, Gyna (Mitch) Bodrie and Richelle DiGiacomo; half-siblings, Michelle (Bill) Bennett Anderson and Bruce Bennett; and numerous extended family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Preisendorf, in 2018; and a niece, Shandra Preisendorf.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.