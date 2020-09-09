Chad Berglund, 42

KEARNEY — Chad A. Berglund, 42, of Kearney passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home, with Pastor Dean Pofahl officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Chad was born April 26, 1978, to Robert and Jane Berglund of Hastings. He grew up in Grand Island. He was a talented athlete and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. He joined the Marines and served in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After his military service he attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln, where he met Alicia Bennett. They later married and had a daughter, Breleigh Ann. Chad worked for Self Service Furniture of Kearney.
Survivors include his wife, Alicia, and daughter, Breleigh, of Kearney; parents, Jane and Dan Couch of Grand Island; his grandfather, Roland Berglund of Kearney; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Berglund; and grandparents, Leah Berglund, Clarence and Junas Fruhling and Raymond Hespen.
