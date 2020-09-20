Charles Farber Jr., 76

ELIZABETH, Colo. — Charles “Chuck” Farber Jr. (aka “CJ”) — The Man, The Myth, The Legend — of Elizabeth, Colo., was called home unexpectedly Sept. 10, 2020, at 76 years young.
The mold was shattered June 1, 1944, when he came into the world. To quote George Thorogood, we believe it went something like this. “On the day I was born, the nurses all gathered ’round. And they gazed in wide wonder at the joy they had found. The head nurse spoke up and said ‘leave this one alone.’ She could tell right away that I was bad to the bone!”
Chuck lived life to the fullest, never took any guff from the heartless, and protected those in need. To his family, he was the protector, the fixer, the listener, the comforter, THE ROCK.
He was big brother to Lawrence Farber, Joyce Muratella and Delores Campbell, all of Lincoln; and survived his younger brother, Larry Farber. Chuck attended the school of hard knocks and graduated with honors.
Married to Karen Kay Kalkwarf on May 9, 1964, he enjoyed his honeymoon in Crete jail for playing chicken on the railroad tracks with the wedding party hours after the ceremony. Chuck went on to create, as he often said, “his greatest accomplishments in life”: his children, Rick (Pam) Farber of Kiowa, Colo., Tracy Carter of Bennett, Colo., and Shelly Anderson of Elizabeth, Colo. He was an honorary father to Teresa McDonald and Terry Belka.
He was absolutely a hands-on father; he was fiercely overprotective and unapologetic about it. He gave his children a strong work ethic and showed them the importance of a hard day’s work and equally important the reward of a crazy, fun-filled night out. Chuck ruled with a firm hand and an even softer shoulder.
His world revolved around his children, until his grandchildren came along. Chuck was “Papa” to CaSarah (Brett) Miller of Gilbert, Ariz., Josie (Matt) Kincaid of Windsor, Colo., Kelsey Kay Smilanic (Nate) of Elizabeth, Colo., and Cortney Jo aka CJ (Zach) Moye of Rush, Colo. Chuck’s children were his world, but his grandbabies were his universe.
When they were little, he would drive from North Platte to Grand Island every Saturday morning just to spend time with each of them. He would bring them donuts, a stick of gum and a dollar bill, plus tons of hugs and kisses. Throughout the years he made it to every single event, game and concert that he could. He loved them with every ounce of his being and they loved him with that same passion.
Chuck said many times his greatest reward in life and who he was most thankful for were his great-grandchildren, Aria Rikki Miller, Easton Ty Moye, Cash Joseph “CJ” Smilanic and Riggin Charles Moye.
How many namesakes can one man have? After suffering three major heart attacks over 30 years ago, he was given three years to live. Walking to the mailbox was to be his goal and not lifting over 20 pounds was his restriction. After two months, he was carrying around the two grandchildren he had at the time and he was back to work and his usual shenanigans shortly after.
Chuck realized his blessing and was so deeply grateful for being able to meet, know and love his great-grandbabies. Absolutely nothing meant more to him than this. Chuck was a family man first and foremost.
He never took a sick day in his entire career until his hospital stay. He worked for Geer Mobile Homes, working his way to foreman, for many years before starting at the Union Pacific Railroad as a plumber/pipe fitter where he worked his way up to head of Waterworks before his retirement.
Chuck was “good time Charlie” to some and “my best friend” to others and everyone knew what category they fell into. To know him was to love him. And to those he loved the most, he was “PAPA.” To quote what we found handwritten on the first page of his Bible: “Be there on the other side.”
Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26, in Elizabeth. Please call or text Shelly at 720-641-7114 for details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Advantage, 4532 McMurray Ave., Suite 100, Fort Collins, CO 80525; Direct contact: 970-506-1348, Matt Kincaid; or main line: 970-204-0450. These funds will be used for a memorial bench at his favorite restaurant — Patty Ann’s in Kiowa, Colo. — for his many friends and family to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee with him. Remaining funds will be donated to his favorite church, Save the Cowboy in Kiowa.
