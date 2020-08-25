Christopher Rikli, 44

DALLAS, Texas — Christopher James Rikli, 44, of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes Feb. 26, 2020, in Ouray, Colo.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020, at Hilltop Pavilion at Christian Resource Center with Jordan Grantham and Nate Nauman officiating. Boxed lunch provided following the service. Memorials suggested to Ouray Ice Park in Ouray, Colo., or Christian Resource Center in Giltner.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Lodge at Christian Resource Center, 603 S. K Road, Giltner.
Chris was born May 29, 1975, in Kearney to James and Sue (Wiebe) Rikli and grew up at El Charman Lake in Gibbon. He graduated from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark., with a business degree, but more importantly, lifelong friendships.
He married Megan Hunnicutt on June 24, 2004. A self-taught web developer and entrepreneur, he worked with Megan to grow a successful web development and consulting business. Chris was known for his brilliant mind, loving heart and huge hugs. He invested time, energy and love into the children of family and friends, making him “Uncle Chris” to many more than his 17 nieces and nephews.
He had a strong work ethic, was driven to excel at whatever he did, lived with passionate urgency and craved adventure. Fascinated with airplanes, motorcycles and cars, he attained his pilot’s license, raced motorcycles and acquired his dream car. He had an obsession with learning and trying new things, especially if it meant buying new gear. For the last eight years, Chris found the mountains’ call irresistible, so he spent much time hiking, climbing and exploring.
He is survived by his wife, Megan, of Dallas; his mother, Sue (Wiebe) Rikli, of Kearney; sisters, Nancy (Rock) Stahla, Lydia and Maverick, of Grand Island, Grant, of Lincoln; Sarah (Walter) Green, Maci, Moriah and Amelia, of Gretna; in-laws, Daryl and Willa (Jo) (Fruit) Hunnicutt; Brandon and Lisa (Shunkwiler) Hunnicutt, Kinsley, Payton, Bréley, Truett, Fallon, Breslyn and Vashti; Zachary and Anna (Dueland) Hunnicutt, Everett, Adeline, Houston and Townsend, of Giltner.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, James Rikli; grandparents, Calvin and Carol Wiebe and Vernon and Arlyne Rikli; and two uncles, Clinton Wiebe and Richard Rikli.