Cindy Weddington, 60

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Cindy S. Weddington, 60, of Sebastian, Fla., passed after a brief illness Aug. 5, 2020, at her home with her family.
A celebration of her life will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Platte River near Grand Island. Family and friends will gather to spread her ashes. Contact the family for directions.
Cindy was born Dec. 20, 1959, to Norman and Lorraine Schleichardt in Grand Island. Cindy graduated from high school at Grand Island Senior High in 1978, and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She was united in marriage to Don Weddington in 1983. Cindy and Don made their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, until moving to Sebastian, Fla. in 2001. Cindy retired from a career in 2006 as a Regional Sales Manager. Cindy’s passion for rescue work led her to be involved with dog rescues in Iowa and Florida and most recently Halo No-Kill Rescue and Florida State Animal Response Coalition. Cindy had an amazing ability to befriend scared and unsocialized animals. She was also a volunteer at Project Linus where their mission is to provide homemade blankets to children in need. Cindy was a beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to fish and leaves behind many lifelong fishing friends in Iowa, Florida and Wisconsin.
She is survived by her husband, Don; brother, Thomas, and his wife, Kristin; brothers-in-law, Robert, Russell and Ed; sister-in-law, Teresa; and any loved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Norm and Lorraine; and her sister, Kay (Peterson).
Memorials in her honor can be made to Florida State Animal Response Coalition (https://flsarc.org) or Halo No-Kill Rescue (https://halorescuefl.org).
