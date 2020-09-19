Claudia Obermiller, 73

FARWELL — Claudia Marie (Garrett) Obermiller, 73, of Farwell passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Kelso Cemetery (3-1/2 miles southwest of Farwell). Honorary pallbearers include Delvin Baldwin, Ryan Jerabek, Ted Kohtz, Tim Aitkin, David Lukasiewicz, Robert Esau and David Snider. A lunch will follow at the Farwell Fire Hall for all in attendance. Please follow recommended social distancing guidelines and please dress casual.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Farwell EMTs or the Elba EMTs. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. Online condolences maybe be left at www.jacobsengreenway.com
Claudia was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Montezuma, Iowa (Powerhiek County), the only child of Everett and Helen Marie (Bone) Garrett. During her childhood, she lived on farms near Deep River and Montezuma, where she also attended grade school. She graduated from Des Moines Tech High in 1964. She attended college at Northwest School of Medical Technology at Minneapolis and graduated in 1966. After college she worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Loup City. She lived with the John and Rose Koperski family in Farwell while working in Loup City, and loved their family.
Claudia was united in marriage to Jerry Eugene Obermiller on Nov. 16, 1968, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Nysted. They lived in Farwell for two years and then moved to the family farm southwest of Farwell where she lived. With failing health, she was in several different nursing homes in the area.
Due to the generous hearts of Claudia and Jerry, two children were blessed to be adopted by them: Christy Marie in 1975 and Patrick Shane in 1980.
Claudia was never a city person, always a deep-hearted country girl and very proud to be a farm wife and livestock producer. She loved being a mom and cherished her family and friends. She enjoyed being outside with her cattle, horses and chickens. Her greatest passion was raising her purebred kittens for many years. She enjoyed going to many elementary schools and talking to the students about the Native Americans and American history. She enjoyed several trips to Wyoming to visit the cast of “Longmire” and she really loved Willie Nelson’s music. She spent many hours watching her favorite show, “Gunsmoke.”
It was always a treat for her to visit her longtime classmate and friend, Judy Rodish, in Iowa. While in the Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City, she became good friends with roommates, Mildred Lewandowski and Irene Woitalewicz. She enjoyed watching TV shows and reading books of Longmire as she had visited there six or seven times in her life.
She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Dannebrog.
She was survived by her son, Patrick Obermiller, of Grand Island; two cousins, Cynthia and Timothy Aitken and family of Dannebrog and Tana and David Brogden and family of Oregon; friends, Delvin and Yvonne Baldwin of Farwell, Todd and Julie Nitsch and family of Boelus, Grant and Sandra Davis and family of Dannebrog, Ryan and Lisa Jerabek and family of Farwell, Ted and Katie Kohtz and family of Boelus, David Lukasiewicz and family of Grand Island, Susan Kyhn and family of Boelus, Robert and Vicki Esau and family of Texas, David and Paula Snyder and family of Lincoln, and Judy Robish and family of Iowa.
Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Obermiller, on Nov. 15, 2006; daughter, Christy Obermiller, on June 27, 1988; father, Everett, in 1951; her mother, Helen, in 1988; stepfather, Russell Tobis, in 1989; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
