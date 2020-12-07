DONIPHAN — Clifford W. “Cliff” Underwood, 72, of Doniphan passed away suddenly Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with family at his side.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Scott Evans will officiate a private family service and interment following at Cedar View Cemetery in Doniphan. CDC recommended guidelines will be followed at the visitation and funeral service. Masks will be required.

Cliff was born April 4, 1948, the only son of Donald and Beulah (Golgert) Underwood.

A lifelong resident of Doniphan, Cliff graduated from Doniphan High School as the salutatorian of his class. As a young man, he excelled in academics, school activities and high school sports. He loved scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. He continued his education at Kearney State College, appearing on the dean’s list most semesters.

After graduation, he returned to Doniphan to work for Agricultural Services, Inc., for 19 years. He was instrumental in the startup of Aurora Cooperative in Doniphan and worked there as general manager for 29 years until his retirement. He was active in the community and served on the Volunteer Fire Department and was a first responder.