LINCOLN — Connie Sue (Joens) Jones, 58, of Lincoln passed away July 15, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born May 28, 1962, to Lorriane E. Letscher (Grotzky, Joens) and Arnold Joens of Spencer, Iowa. She spent 6 years in Spencer, Iowa, where her mother was united in marriage to Marlin Letscher. They then moved to Grand Island, where she went to school and played the flute in the band. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1980.
She was blessed with a son and twin daughters. Connie was united in marriage to Mike Jones in 1993, and moved to Lincoln. During their seven years of marriage they were blessed with two more daughters. She was a homemaker for most of her adult life, which allowed her to be with her children. She loved crocheting blankets for her children and loved ones. She also worked for Russ’s Market for 12 years.
Connie is survived by her mother and stepfather, Lorriane and Marlin Letscher of Grand Island; children and their spouses, Michael and Ariane Joens of Lincoln, Maggie and Jon Ewoldt of Gibbon, Mollie Joens-Matson of Lincoln, Heather and Marcus Hochstein of Eagle, Heidi Jones of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings and their spouses, Tony and Karen Grotzky of Grand Island, Dave Joens of Grand Island, Faye Joens of Grand Island, Jack and Naomi Letscher of Okinawa, Japan, Jill and Kevin Simons of Grand Island, and Krystal Joens of Nashville, Tenn.; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Joens; maternal and paternal grandparents; and grandson, Colby Joens-Matson.