Connie Van Wie, 82

Connie was united in marriage to Dr. Gene Van Wie on Nov. 19, 1960, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island. The couple went on to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., where Gene did his residency in surgery and Connie worked in the Neonatal Care Unit. They returned in 1966 to Grand Island, which they called home for 50-plus years. Gene was a physician at St. Francis Medical Center, Lutheran Hospital and the VA Hospital where he practiced medicine for countless years. They added a summer home at Johnson Lake in the 1970s, traveling there every weekend, come rain or shine! It was their getaway, a place to relax, and they often referred to it as their “Sanctuary.”

Connie’s greatest love was spending time with her family and attending any events that her grandchildren were involved in. She loved to entertain at her home and travel to Arizona (a special place in her heart). Connie was very involved in her community and was a member of several organizations — PEO Chapter CK, Book Club, Bridge Club, president/founder of Grand Island Parkinson’s Group, The Guild of St. Francis, the Nebraska Humane Society, and a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and many other organizations.