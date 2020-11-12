Connie Van Wie, 82

Connie Joy Van Wie, 82, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Omaha.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. To help protect others, face masks are required. More details will appear later.