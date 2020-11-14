 Skip to main content
Dallas Hopkins, 81

KEARNEY — Dallas Hopkins, 81, of Kearney passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Luke’s Good Samaritan Home in Kearney. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. The family encourages everyone to please leave a message of condolence through the funeral home website at www.osrfh.com or send cards/memorials to the family, care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Avenue N, Kearney, NE 68847.

