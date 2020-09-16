Dan Svitak, 60

Dan Dwayne Svitak, 60, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away Sept. 9, 2020 at Novant Health Roawan Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in Mooresville, N.C.
Dan was born to Ernest and Betty Hannah Svitak in Grand Island. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl “Cheri” Svitak; his children and their spouses, Jessica and Vance King, Shana Adams, Christina and Geno Spencer and Joseph Svitak; his siblings, Judy Rhea, Jeff Svitak and Randy Svitak; and eight grandchildren.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.