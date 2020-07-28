Daniel Paul Baker, 73, of Grand Island, died at River City Nursing and Rehab Center in Omaha on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from complications related to multiple sclerosis.
To honor his wishes, there will be no funeral. Daniel’s daughters will scatter his ashes at a later date in a private ceremony.
Daniel was born in Hastings on April 22, 1947, to Elmer Paul and Beverly (Thorson) Baker. He joined brothers Thomas Craig and Stephen Richard in the family. He graduated from Holdrege High school and later Kearney State College.
Daniel was a longtime grocery manager for Skagway Grocery Store in Grand Island. He started working as a grocery bagger as a teenager and continued in the business until his health forced retirement.
Anyone who knew him would know Daniel was a die-hard Huskers fan and was always open for a long chat about Nebraska football.
Daniel is survived by children, Jennifer Lyn Baker of Omaha, Megan Marie Baker of Grand Island, Racheal Ann Hoskins of Portland, Ore., Ashley Suzanne (Deyby) Montiel of Portland, Ore; grandchildren, Jayden Michael Kipers of Portland, Ore., Tristin Michael Baker of Horn Lake, Miss., Emma Grace Baker of Horn Lake, Miss., Savannah Nicole Montiel of Portland, Ore, Isabella Rose Hoskins of Portland, Ore., Hannah Elyse Montiel of Portland, Ore., and Dustin Michael Montiel of Portland, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Skyler Kane Baker and Akemi Elizabeth Baker, both of Grand Island; brother, Stephen (Becky) Baker of Omaha; nephew, Nicholas Baker of Omaha; special family member, Uncle Jim (Lois) Pederson of Lincoln; and a host of other family members
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter and Nathalie (Engel) Baker; William Earl Thorsen; Delmar “Pete” and Wilma (Clark) Pederson; parents, Elmer (who passed away in December 2000) and Beverly (August 2008); wife, Vickie Lynn (Slater) (passed in May 1979); son, Michael Ryan Baker (May 2000); grandson, Isaiah Kane Baker (January 2018); and brother, Thomas Craig Baker (February 2014).
Thank you to all the wonderful care providers in Omaha and Grand Island, who helped care for Daniel as his MS progressed. Also, thank you to the staff at Endless Journey Hospice in Omaha.
Memorials may be directed to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.