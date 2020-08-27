Daniel Radke, 59

FULLERTON — Daniel Lee Radke, 59, of Fullerton passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home in Fullerton due to health complications.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Dan was born Nov. 21, 1960, to Richard and Rae Jean (Panowicz) in Loup City. He was raised in and around the Elba area and attended Elba Public School.
Dan enjoyed life to its fullest. He drifted here and there trying to find the right fit, doing various jobs throughout his working career. He worked as a ranch hand for Rush Creek Cattle Company in Lisco for a couple of years. Dan also worked at Chief Manufacturing in Grand Island, Schuyler Packing plant and Monforts (JBS Swift) in Grand Island. Then Dan moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where he worked as a taxi driver and then became a crane operator for a construction company.
After a few years, he moved back to Nebraska and worked at Walker Tire in Grand Island, until a tire explosion almost killed him in 1988. He had to learn to walk and talk again and was, later, very proud to have survived a traumatic brain injury. Dan also had many other jobs along the way, working for Wheelers, again being a crane operator on the canal west of Fullerton, where he was known to his co-workers as “Diesel Dan.” He did odd jobs, worked as a farm hand, and his last job was working for Pillen Family Farms by Wolbach until his declining health forced him into an early retirement.
In 2009, Dan married Deb Roth and they lived in Fullerton, where Deb was raising her children. Though the children were not his own, he loved Deb’s five kids wholeheartedly. His most cherished gifts were the grandchildren he was introduced to later in life, and they were very precious to him.
The things Dan enjoyed most in life were football (especially the Huskers), hunting, fishing, NASCAR, PBR, Nebraska volleyball, playing cards and being with family as much as possible. At family events, Dan always tried to be the laugh of the party with his sense of humor and witty comebacks. Dan’s nieces and nephews were so special to him, and he loved to entertain them with his clownish acts or goofy faces. Dan was proud of his Polish heritage and loved to listen to polka music.
Dan is survived by his wife, Deb; stepkids, Nate Hoffman of Oceanside, Calif., Nick Hoffman of Clarks, Nolan Hoffman of Elkhorn, Nevan Hoffman of Omaha, and Deirdre Walsh of Bennington; granddaughters, Aubree, Sutton and Eliana; grandson, Silas Daniel; siblings, Richard of Grand Island, Dave Sr. of St. Libory, Serena Chavez of Shelton, Steve of Elba, Shana Miller of Grand Island, and Doug of Grand Island; and many wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dan in death were his parents, Richard (1996) and Rae Jean (2013); and his infant sister, Michelle.
Service information
10:30AM
210 Irving St.
Fullerton, NE 68638
9:00AM-10:00AM
210 Irving St.
Fullerton, NE 68638
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.