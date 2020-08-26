Daniel Radke, 59

FULLERTON — Daniel Lee Radke, 59, of Fullerton passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Nevan Hoffman will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. To honor Dan’s wishes, cremation was chosen. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and funeral service. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
To send flowers to the family of Daniel Radke, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 29, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home
210 Irving St.
Fullerton, NE 68638
210 Irving St.
Fullerton, NE 68638
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Aug 29
Visitation
Saturday, August 29, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
9:00AM-10:00AM
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home
210 Irving St.
Fullerton, NE 68638
210 Irving St.
Fullerton, NE 68638
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.