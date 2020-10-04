‘Danny’ Harrison

Daniel “Danny” J. Harrison, 59, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends for a half hour prior to the service.

Danny was born April 20, 1961, in McCook, to Jerold and Carolyn (Gish) Harrison. He was raised in California and moved to the Grand Island area during his teenage years. Danny is a member of the 1979 graduating class from Grand Island Senior High. After high school, Danny joined the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served for four years.

He was united in marriage to Barbara Lammers on Sept. 26, 1998. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Danny was a tool repairman until he retired in 2013. In his spare time, he enjoyed horse races, car races, keno and poker nights with the guys.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 22 years, Barbara; mother, Carolyn; sister, Deanna (Jim) McPherson of Fairbury; stepsiblings, Connie (Dave) Roth of Kingman, Kan., Randy (Lisa) Julian of Fargo, N.D., and Terrie Julian of Juliet, Wyo.

