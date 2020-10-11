Danny Studnicka, 77

ORD — Danny Lee Studnicka, 77, of Ord met his heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, one day before his birthday, at CHI Lakeside Medical Center in Omaha, due to complications from COVID-19.
A private memorial service will be held at Ord First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Spenser Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.
Friends may sign the register book and pay their respects from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Ord First United Methodist Church. The family will not be present. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required.
Danny Lee was born at Ord to James and Anna (Long) Studnicka on Oct. 9, 1942. Danny lived his entire life in Ord. Following high school graduation, in 1961, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany for three years as a truck mechanic, Specialist 1st Class.
After returning home, he was employed by various auto dealerships, and in 1974 he began employment with the state of Nebraska Department of Natural Resources as a hydrologist. He loved his job and especially the field work as he had such a connection with nature. He retired in 2011.
In 1966, Danny was united in marriage to Linda Faye Hughes, and they were married for 53 years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the American Legion. After retirement, Danny and Linda traveled frequently to various locations. He also enjoyed watching and feeding his birds and squirrels, messing around in the garage, his coffee groups, and spending time with his grandkids.
Throughout his life, he was a “do it yourself” handyman, with talents in mechanics, carpentry, electricity and plumbing. He thought he could fix anything and often did. He loved to go boating, fishing in South Dakota, and hunting deer, ducks and pheasants in his younger years.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Ord, and two sons, Kent and Raquel of Chicago and Todd and Susan of Omaha. He treasured his grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Nathan) Hughes of Omaha, Brady Studnicka of Lincoln, Sydney and Shaylee Studnicka of Omaha, and Harrison of Chicago. He is also survived by one great-grandson, Cohen, of Omaha; two sisters, Adeline Studnicka of Aurora and Betsy (Duane) Onken of Aurora; and a brother, James (Gail) of Ord.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ord First United Methodist Church or to the church of your choice. Condolences may be sent to Linda Studnicka at 2219 L St., Ord, NE 68862. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
