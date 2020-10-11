Danny Studnicka, 77

He was a member of the United Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the American Legion. After retirement, Danny and Linda traveled frequently to various locations. He also enjoyed watching and feeding his birds and squirrels, messing around in the garage, his coffee groups, and spending time with his grandkids.

Throughout his life, he was a “do it yourself” handyman, with talents in mechanics, carpentry, electricity and plumbing. He thought he could fix anything and often did. He loved to go boating, fishing in South Dakota, and hunting deer, ducks and pheasants in his younger years.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Ord, and two sons, Kent and Raquel of Chicago and Todd and Susan of Omaha. He treasured his grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Nathan) Hughes of Omaha, Brady Studnicka of Lincoln, Sydney and Shaylee Studnicka of Omaha, and Harrison of Chicago. He is also survived by one great-grandson, Cohen, of Omaha; two sisters, Adeline Studnicka of Aurora and Betsy (Duane) Onken of Aurora; and a brother, James (Gail) of Ord.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ord First United Methodist Church or to the church of your choice. Condolences may be sent to Linda Studnicka at 2219 L St., Ord, NE 68862. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.