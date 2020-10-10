Danny Studnicka, 77

ORD — Danny Lee Studnicka, 77, of Ord met his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, one day before his birthday at CHI Lakeside Medical Center in Omaha due to complications from COVID-19.

A private memorial service will be held at the Ord First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Spenser Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.

Friends may sign the register book and pay their respects from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The family will not be present. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord First United Methodist Church or the church of your choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.