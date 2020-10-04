Darlene Ledgerwood, 94

Darlene Lillian Ledgerwood, 94, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

There will be a private family graveside service at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Darlene was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Omaha, the daughter of Emil and Goldie (Fous) Hason. She received her education in Omaha, attending Omaha Tech High School. As an athlete, she was very proud of the part she played in the girls athletics. She was always an avid sports fan. Darlene married the love of her life, Frederick Ledgerwood, on Dec. 12, 1943, when she was 17, prior to Fred shipping overseas for World War II.

When Fred returned stateside, Darlene joined him in Tampa, Fla,, before the couple relocated to Omaha. In 1952, they moved to Grand Island. As a certified bowling instructor, Darlene worked at the former Mavis Bowl. She took pride in the number of people she had taught to bowl. She was active in the bowling circle and bowled until she was physically unable to do so. For several years Darlene also worked as a teller for First National Bank in Grand Island.