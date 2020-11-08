Darlene Mae Meyer, 87

Darlene Mae (Sorensen) Meyer, 87, of Grand Island, formerly of Palmer, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Heritage at Sagewood – Senior Living in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. CDC guidelines will be followed. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of Palmer is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer.

Darlene was born in Dannebrog to Norman & Evelyn (Harvey) Sorensen on Feb. 27, 1933. She attended District #38 School through the eighth grade in Howard County. She graduated from Dannebrog High School in 1950.

Darlene was united in marriage to Albert Meyer of Palmer on June 13, 1954, in Dannebrog. They lived in Palmer for 63 years and were married for 66 wonderful years. They were crowned King & Queen of the Grundlovsfest in Dannebrog in 2017. They were the grand marshals of the Palmer Fall Festival. They were longtime members of the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Palmer.