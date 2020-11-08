Darlene Mae Meyer, 87

Darlene Mae (Sorensen) Meyer, 87, of Grand Island, formerly of Palmer, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Heritage at Sagewood – Senior Living in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. CDC guidelines will be followed. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of Palmer is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer.
Darlene was born in Dannebrog to Norman & Evelyn (Harvey) Sorensen on Feb. 27, 1933. She attended District #38 School through the eighth grade in Howard County. She graduated from Dannebrog High School in 1950.
Darlene was united in marriage to Albert Meyer of Palmer on June 13, 1954, in Dannebrog. They lived in Palmer for 63 years and were married for 66 wonderful years. They were crowned King & Queen of the Grundlovsfest in Dannebrog in 2017. They were the grand marshals of the Palmer Fall Festival. They were longtime members of the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Palmer.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Palmerette’s Ladies Club in Palmer. Her hobbies included gardening, canning, and baking. She made the best dinner rolls and coleslaw. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and writing for the Palmer Journal Newspaper for many years. Her greatest enjoyment was taking care of their three children: Ken, Steve and Lisa.
Both Darlene and Albert moved into the Heritage at Sagewood in November 2017, where they enjoyed the company of many.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Albert, of Grand Island; sons and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Meyer of Grand Island, Steven and Jamie of Grand Island; and daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mark Washburn of Grand Island; grandchildren, Brandon Meyer and Lindsay Meyer, both of Lincoln, Ashley Washburn of Omaha, and Justin Washburn of Grand Island; sisters and brother-in-law, Delores Goering and Dorothy and Roger Ruff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Evelyn Sorensen; and brother-in-law, Darold Goering.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.greenwayfh.com.
