Darlene Mason, 78

Darlene Kay Mason, 78, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the St Paul Cemetery in St Paul, Brandon Bachle will be officiating the service. Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island is in charge of the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are suggested to Cat Care Society, 5787 W. Sixth Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214 or the Humane Society.
Darlene was born to Harry and Angeline (Alexander) Leth on Nov. 23, 1941, in Elba. She attended Grand Island Public Schools and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School with the Class of 1959. After graduation she moved to Denver. She attended Metropolitan State College and graduated with a degree in business administration.
She worked for the Federal Government in Denver as a human resources specialist for the Department of Interior (National Park Services and Fish and Wildlife). Darlene took an early retirement in 1995 and worked as a consultant for the Department of Energy. She moved back to Grand Island in 2012 to be cared for and to be closer to her sister.
Darlene was an active volunteer for Cat Care Society, a cat shelter in Lakewood, Colo., doing fundraising and managing their bookstore. She enjoyed working on family genealogy and collecting music boxes. Darlene was a loyal football fan. When the Nebraska football team played Colorado, she proudly wore her Big Red sweatshirt.
She is survived by sister, Shirley Leth, of Grand Island; cousins, Cheryl Linden of Holdrege, Charlotte Harders of Grand Island, Gary McAllister of Grand Island, Alex Linden of Lincoln, and Laura Linden of Lincoln.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; aunts, Ruby Alexander and Bernice Alexander; and uncle Grover (Matilda) Alexander.
