Darlene Meyer, 87

Darlene Mae (Sorensen) Meyer, 87, of Grand Island, formerly of Palmer, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Heritage at Sagewood — Senior Living in Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Pastor Craig Niemeier will be officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. CDC guidelines will be followed. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer.

More details will appear later.